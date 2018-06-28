Orioles' Adam Jones: Day off against Mariners
Jones is out of the lineup against Seattle on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Jones will receive a standard breather following 12 straight starts. In his place, Colby Rasmus will start in center field and bat second.
