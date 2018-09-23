Orioles' Adam Jones: Day off Sunday

Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones will remain on the bench for the series finale against the Yankees and is slashing .250/.259/.321 over 56 at-bats in September. John Andreoli grabs the start in right field for the Orioles and will bat ninth.

