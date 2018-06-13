Orioles' Adam Jones: Day off Wednesday

Jones is not in the lineup against Boston on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Buck Showalter confirmed that this is just a standard day off for Jones as Craig Gentry will get a start in center field in his absence. Across 64 games this year, Jones is hitting .286/.307/.451 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories