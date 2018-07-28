Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in four

Jones went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Friday's 15-5 route of the Rays.

Jones plated a run in the first on a single, and he blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to extend the lead to five. It was his first home run since June 2 against the Yankees. Following Friday's contest, he's put together a modest seven-game hitting streak, collecting three-extra base hits and nine RBI over that stretch.