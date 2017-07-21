Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in three in win

Jones went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Texas.

The veteran is having another solid campaign with a .267/.310/.446 slash line, 17 homers, 45 RBI and 50 runs. He's on pace to post a nearly identical numbers to last season's stat line, and Jones remains a key cog in the Baltimore lineup, so his fantasy floor is high.