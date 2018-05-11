Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in three Thursday
Jones went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Jones drove in Trey Mancini with a double in his first at-bat and followed it up with a 405-foot home run in the third. He's up to six home runs on the season and is hitting .314 through eight games in May. The Orioles open a home series against Jake Faria and the Rays on Friday.
