Orioles' Adam Jones: Exits Sunday's game early
Jones left Sunday's game against the Rays in the fourth inning, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The reason for Jones' early departure is unknown at this point in time, but more information should be available soon. Joey Rickard entered the game in his place. Prior to being pulled, Jones had gone 1-for-2 at the plate and scored a run while notching two RBI.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...