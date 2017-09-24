Play

Orioles' Adam Jones: Exits Sunday's game early

Jones left Sunday's game against the Rays in the fourth inning, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The reason for Jones' early departure is unknown at this point in time, but more information should be available soon. Joey Rickard entered the game in his place. Prior to being pulled, Jones had gone 1-for-2 at the plate and scored a run while notching two RBI.

