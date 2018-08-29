Orioles' Adam Jones: Four-hit effort Tuesday
Jones went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
The four hits are undoubtedly a good sight for Jones, but the four singles continue to illustrate his declining power. The 33-year-old has only five extra-base hits in 72 at-bats this month, and is without an extra-base hit since Aug. 14. Jones has a .284/.317/.427 slash line with 13 home runs and 50 RBI this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start