Orioles' Adam Jones: Four-hit effort Tuesday

Jones went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

The four hits are undoubtedly a good sight for Jones, but the four singles continue to illustrate his declining power. The 33-year-old has only five extra-base hits in 72 at-bats this month, and is without an extra-base hit since Aug. 14. Jones has a .284/.317/.427 slash line with 13 home runs and 50 RBI this season.