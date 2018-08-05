Orioles' Adam Jones: Gets rest in series finale

Jones is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After considering dealing Jones away prior to Tuesday's non-waiver deadline, the Orioles did an about-face and retained the 32-year-old, who is their longest-tenured player. Jones will likely receive more frequent rest in the second half while the Orioles close out a non-contending season, but it shouldn't dramatically hinder his fantasy outlook.