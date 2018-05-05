Orioles' Adam Jones: Gets three hits, launches fifth homer of season
Jones went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Baltimore's 6-4 defeat to Oakland on Friday.
Jones was hitting just .231 coming into the contest and he's still slashing just .246/.254/.418 even with the three hits and home run against Oakland. It's still May, though, and Jones has been about as consistent a .280 hitter as they come for virtually his entire career in Baltimore, so it's likely that his average will gradually climb back to its normal level as the season presses onward.
More News
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Hits a pair of two-baggers•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Pokes three doubles Thursday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Picks up three hits in Sunday victory•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Hits second homer of season•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Struggles offensively Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...