Orioles' Adam Jones: Gets three hits, launches fifth homer of season

Jones went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Baltimore's 6-4 defeat to Oakland on Friday.

Jones was hitting just .231 coming into the contest and he's still slashing just .246/.254/.418 even with the three hits and home run against Oakland. It's still May, though, and Jones has been about as consistent a .280 hitter as they come for virtually his entire career in Baltimore, so it's likely that his average will gradually climb back to its normal level as the season presses onward.