Orioles' Adam Jones: Goes deep Thursday
Jones went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Rays.
Jones took Chris Archer deep in the fifth inning for his fourth home run of the season. As of April 15, Jones was hitting just .221, but since then he has managed to go 13-for-41 with eight extra-base hits.
