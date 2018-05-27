Orioles' Adam Jones: Heads to bench Sunday

Jones is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After batting .412 and scoring seven runs over his preceding eight games, Jones finally cooled down Sunday, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Orioles' 5-1 loss. The veteran will now get a breather in the series finale, allowing Craig Gentry to pick up a start in center field.