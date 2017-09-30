Orioles' Adam Jones: Held out Saturday

Jones (leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones will miss a fourth straight game while he continues to recover from leg soreness. Austin Hays will patrol center in his stead, and bat eighth in the order. Looking ahead to Sunday's season finale, Jones should be considered day-to-day, although manager Buck Showalter may choose to let Jones rest once again instead of thrusting him back into action.