Orioles' Adam Jones: Hits a pair of two-baggers
Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
The veteran still hasn't gone deep in nearly three weeks, last leaving the yard April 5. He's still managed to rack up seven extra-base hits (all doubles) over the last six games to remain productive in the meantime, though. Jones has been showing better plate discipline of late after struggling in that regard in the early going, as he's struck out just once in his last five contests.
More News
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Pokes three doubles Thursday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Picks up three hits in Sunday victory•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Hits second homer of season•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Struggles offensively Sunday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Locked in as cleanup hitter•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...