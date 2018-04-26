Orioles' Adam Jones: Hits a pair of two-baggers

Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

The veteran still hasn't gone deep in nearly three weeks, last leaving the yard April 5. He's still managed to rack up seven extra-base hits (all doubles) over the last six games to remain productive in the meantime, though. Jones has been showing better plate discipline of late after struggling in that regard in the early going, as he's struck out just once in his last five contests.