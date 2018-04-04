Orioles' Adam Jones: Hits second homer of season

Jones went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Baltimore's 10-6 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Jones got his second homer of the season with the six-inning blast and brought his OPS on the young season from .610 to .890 with the three-hit performance. He's been pumping out 20-homer, 100-RBI seasons like clockwork for what feels like forever now and while he probably won't drastically exceed those marks, there's a lot to be said for a player who can be counted on to provide such a reliable floor. Provided he stays healthy, there's little reason to think Jones won't approach his customary marks again in 2018.