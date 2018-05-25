Orioles' Adam Jones: Homers, scores three runs

Jones went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and three runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Jones took a fastball offering deep to right-center field against Lucas Giolito in the second inning for his ninth home run of the season. He reached base on two other occasions -- both singles -- and came around to score both times. He continued his recent power surge, as he has now recorded three home runs, five RBI and eight runs scored across his last 10 games. His on-base percentage remains a subpar .288 for the season, but the rest of his stat-line closely resembles what has come to be expected of him.