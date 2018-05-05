Orioles' Adam Jones: Launches fifth home run Friday

Jones went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs in Baltimore's 6-4 defeat to Oakland on Friday.

Jones is slashing just .246/.254/.418, even with the strong performance Friday. It's still May, though, and Jones has been about as consistent a .280 hitter as they come for virtually his entire career in Baltimore, so it's likely that his numbers will gradually climb back to their normal levels as the season presses onward.