Orioles' Adam Jones: Leaves game with illness
Jones left Sunday's game with an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Buck Showalter suggested it's merely a stomach issue. The Orioles start up a new series right away Monday and it's uncertain if Jones will be able to shake the bug before the opener in Chicago.
