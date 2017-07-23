Orioles' Adam Jones: Leaves yard Saturday

Jones went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Astros.

Jones smashed his 18th homer of the campaign to provide the Orioles a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of a home loss. His power remains the one asset that benefits fantasy managers, as he carries a very weak batting average and on-base percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast