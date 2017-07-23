Orioles' Adam Jones: Leaves yard Saturday
Jones went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Astros.
Jones smashed his 18th homer of the campaign to provide the Orioles a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of a home loss. His power remains the one asset that benefits fantasy managers, as he carries a very weak batting average and on-base percentage.
More News
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in three in win•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Homers, scores three times out of leadoff spot•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Happy to hit leadoff•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Leading off Friday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: In chase for 30 homers this year•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in five with two homers in Minnesota•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...