Orioles' Adam Jones: Locked in as cleanup hitter

Jones is hitting .320 with a 6:2 K:BB and a pair of doubles in 25 spring at-bats.

He has yet to hit a home run in Grapefruit League play, but is off to a strong start nonetheless. Last year he split time hitting in all of the top four spots in the lineup, getting the most starts out of the two hole (248 plate appearances) and his second most starts out of the four hole (227 plate appearances). So far in spring training he has been locked in as the cleanup hitter, batting directly behind Manny Machado. With that in mind, it would be wise to bet on him topping his 73 RBI from 2017, which was his lowest total since he drove in 69 runs in 2010.