Orioles' Adam Jones: Not starting Sunday
Jones is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
After dealing with a minor leg injury, Jones returned to the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-3 at the dish. There's been no indication that his absence from the lineup Sunday is injury-related. Austin Hays will start in center field and hit eighth while Jones heads to the bench.
