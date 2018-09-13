Orioles' Adam Jones: On bench Thursday

Jones is not in the lineup Thursday against the A's, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones is back on the bench following consecutive starts in which he went 2-for-6 with a stolen base. While the veteran outfielder is healthy, he figures to see more frequent off days down the stretch with the Orioles out of playoff contention. John Andreoli, Cedric Mullins and Joey Rickard will cover the outfield from left to right in this one.