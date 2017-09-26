Orioles' Adam Jones: Out of lineup Tuesday
Jones (legs) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He has been battling leg soreness in recent weeks, which is by no means uncommon this time of year. It was bad enough to force him from Sunday's game, and Jones will miss at least one start following his latest setback. Austin Hays will start in center field and lead off Tuesday while Chris Davis bats cleanup.
