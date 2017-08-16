Orioles' Adam Jones: Out of lineup Wednesday
Jones is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
The famously durable Jones has been just that again this season, starting 113 of the Orioles' 120 games to this point. He will give way to Craig Gentry in center field Wednesday, and with a team off day on tap for Thursday, Jones will be afforded an extended breather. He should be well rested for the start of the upcoming homestand.
