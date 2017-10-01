Play

Orioles' Adam Jones: Out of Sunday lineup

Jones (leg) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

Austin Hays will start in center field while Jones sits out his fifth consecutive game. The Orioles haven't indicated that Jones is dealing with a severe injury, but they want to avoid aggravating the ailment with the season coming to an end. Jones played in 147 games over the course of the season and hit .285/.322/.466.

