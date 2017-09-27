Play

Orioles' Adam Jones: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Jones (leg soreness) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.

The veteran has been battling leg soreness down the stretch, and the Orioles have no reason to rush him back as they play out the string. Austin Hays will start in center field and lead off. The Orioles have an off-day Thursday, so the soonest Jones could return would be this weekend in Tampa Bay.

