Orioles' Adam Jones: Picks up three hits in Sunday's victory
Jones went 3-for-6 with a run scored in the Orioles' 8-7 victory over the Yankees on Sunday.
Jones is starting to find his groove at the plate, as Sunday's outing brought his batting average up to .267 for the year. The 32-year-old outfielder has also recorded four multi-hit outings over eight games in the month of April. However, strikeouts have given him some trouble, as Jones has struck out twice in each of Baltimore's last three games.
