Orioles' Adam Jones: Plagued by leg soreness

Jones exited Sunday's game early with general leg soreness.

Jones has been bothered by sore legs in the past, and it appears that the ailment was bothersome enough Sunday to cause the veteran outfielder to exit the game. The Orioles are off on Monday, so we'd expect to see him back in action Tuesday against Pirates.

