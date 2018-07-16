Orioles' Adam Jones: Plates three runs

Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Rangers.

Jones pushed his RBI total to 36 on the season after smacking a three-run double in the third inning. Prior to Sunday's matchup, he hadn't recorded an RBI since July 4 against Philadelphia, so his run production at the plate has been down of late. Jones will go into the All-Star break batting .275 with 10 homers and a .723 OPS through 92 games.