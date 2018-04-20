Orioles' Adam Jones: Pokes three doubles Thursday
Jones went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.
It was the first time in Jones' 13-year career that he collected three doubles in a game, and the impressive effort helped raise his OPS from .601 to .675. The veteran outfielder hadn't recorded an extra-base hit since knocking a homer and a double against the Yankees on April 5, so hopefully this will help get him back on track.
