Orioles' Adam Jones: Pokes three doubles Thursday

Jones went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

It was the first time in Jones' 13-year career that he collected three doubles in a game, and the impressive effort helped raise his OPS from .601 to .675. The veteran outfielder hadn't recorded an extra-base hit since knocking a homer and a double against the Yankees on April 5, so hopefully this will help get him back on track.