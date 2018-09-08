Orioles' Adam Jones: Remains on bench Saturday

Jones is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Tampa Bay, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Jones is stationed on the bench for the second straight game as Joey Rickard starts again in right field. The veteran outfielder remains healthy but the Orioles seem to be opting to give some of their unproven players more September opportunities.

