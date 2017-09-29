Play

Orioles' Adam Jones: Remains out Friday

Jones (leg) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Jones was held out of the last two games in Pittsburgh to give his sore legs a break, and he will remain out Friday even with the Orioles resuming AL play and having the DH available. He should still be considered day-to-day, but with just two days to go, it remains to be seen if he will start again this season.

