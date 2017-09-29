Orioles' Adam Jones: Remains out Friday
Jones (leg) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Jones was held out of the last two games in Pittsburgh to give his sore legs a break, and he will remain out Friday even with the Orioles resuming AL play and having the DH available. He should still be considered day-to-day, but with just two days to go, it remains to be seen if he will start again this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...