Orioles' Adam Jones: Reportedly clears waivers
Jones has passed through waivers and is eligible to be traded, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports.
If Jones has indeed cleared waivers, that means that he can be traded to any team, though he still has 10-and-5 rights which allow him to veto any deal. This was apparent during last month's non-waiver deadline, as the Orioles seemingly had something in place with the Phillies before Jones declined to leave Baltimore. Per Heyman, Jones "might be more likely to consider an AL team, where he'd have the chance to DH as well as play the outfield, or perhaps at least a team with a clear need in the outfield."
