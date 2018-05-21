Orioles' Adam Jones: Returns to lineup
Jones (illness) is in the lineup Monday against the White Sox.
Jones left Sunday's game with a stomach bug. The illness was apparently a minor one, as he's back in the lineup Monday without missing a start.
