Orioles' Adam Jones: Returns to lineup Monday

Jones was reinstated from the bereavement and will man right field and bat in the cleanup spot versus Toronto on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones has returned to the active roster after being away from the club this past weekend. Across 114 games this year, he's slashed .285/.317/.438 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI and four stolen bases.

