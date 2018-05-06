Orioles' Adam Jones: Set for precautionary X-rays

Jones will undergo precautionary X-rays on his right wrist, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones was hit by a pitch on his right wrist in the top of the tenth inning. He was able to finish out the game and said he was fine afterwards, but the Orioles will play it safe and send him for some more testing Sunday to make sure he avoided anything potentially serious. Jones finished 1-for-5. Consider him day-to-day for now.