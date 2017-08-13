Orioles' Adam Jones: Settles into cleanup spot

Jones will start in center field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Athletics.

Jones had regularly been serving as the Orioles' leadoff hitter since the start of the second half, but he'll man the cleanup spot for a fourth consecutive game with manager Buck Showalter having since committed to the hot-hitting Tim Beckham as the team's table setter. He's already reaping the benefits of seeing more at-bats in run-producing situations, as Jones has produced four extra-base hits and has driven in seven runs over the past three contests.