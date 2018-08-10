Orioles' Adam Jones: Shifting to right field

Jones will serve as the Orioles primary right fielder for the rest of the season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones hasn't played anything other than center field or designated hitter since way back in 2007, but will make the move to right field with Cedric Mullins -- one of the organization's top prospects -- promoted from Triple-A earlier Friday. Jones' fantasy outlook shouldn't change much, but it certainly represents somewhat of a changing of the guard for the Orioles. Joey Rickard is likely to be the odd man out in the team's outfield rotation.