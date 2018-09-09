Orioles' Adam Jones: Sits for third consecutive game

Jones is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This is the third day in a row Jones will not be in the starting nine. The veteran appears to be healthy, but with the Orioles out of postseason contention, it seems like the team is opting to kick the tires on some of their younger options for the time being. Joey Rickard will replace Jones in right field once again.