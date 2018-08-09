Orioles' Adam Jones: Situated on bench

Jones is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after going 2-for-8 with a double and a homer during the first two games of the set. Joey Rickard will slide over to cover center field in Jones' stead, allowing Jace Peterson to pick up a start in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories