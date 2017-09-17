Orioles' Adam Jones: Soreness continues to linger

Jones was held out of Sunday's lineup due to general soreness, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Baltimore's recent series against the Blue Jays in Toronto was a bit tough on Jones, as he's been dealing with some residual soreness after playing on turf in the Rogers Centre. He played Saturday, so fantasy owners shouldn't worry about Jones dealing with a serious injury. Rather, it appears that the Orioles are simply being cautious with their center fielder.