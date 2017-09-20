Play

Orioles' Adam Jones: Starting in center field

Jones (hand) is batting cleanup and starting in center field Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Jones was hit by a pitch on his hand in the ninth inning Tuesday, but X-rays came back negative and he won't have to miss any time due to the ailment. He'll face Chris Sale as he looks to build on his .297/.336/.498 second-half line (61 games).

