Orioles' Adam Jones: Stays hot with grand slam against Jays
Jones went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.
He crushed a grand slam off Ryan Borucki in the fifth inning, briefly giving the O's a 5-4 lead with his 14th homer of the year. Jones has been dialed in since returning from the bereavement list in mid-August, going 10-for-33 (.303) in eight games to push his slash line on the season up to .285/.318/.432.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....