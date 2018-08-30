Orioles' Adam Jones: Stays hot with grand slam against Jays

Jones went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.

He crushed a grand slam off Ryan Borucki in the fifth inning, briefly giving the O's a 5-4 lead with his 14th homer of the year. Jones has been dialed in since returning from the bereavement list in mid-August, going 10-for-33 (.303) in eight games to push his slash line on the season up to .285/.318/.432.