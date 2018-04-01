Orioles' Adam Jones: Struggles offensively Sunday

Jones went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Jones began the season by launching a walk-off home run on Opening Day. However, apart from that solo shot his bat has been quiet. After Sunday's game, Jones is 1-for-12 (.083) with six strikeouts over Baltimore's first three contests. However, despite his slow start, Jones should have plenty of time to turn things around and will be a regular in center field while serving as the team's cleanup hitter.