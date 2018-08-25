Orioles' Adam Jones: Takes seat for nightcap

Jones is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Jones went 0-for-4 in the matinee and will get a breather for the nightcap as Craig Gentry draws the start in right field. The 33-year-old is slashing .313/.377/.458 with five doubles and three home runs in 106 plate appearances since the All-Star break.