Orioles' Adam Jones: Takes seat Sunday
Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Jones will head to the bench in the midst of a five-game hit streak, in which he is 10-for-21 with a home run, six RBI and a stolen base. Joey Rickard will bat second and start in right field as the veteran outfielder gets a day off.
