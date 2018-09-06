Orioles' Adam Jones: Three hits in loss

Jones went 3-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Jones provided one of Baltimore's two extra-base hits on the day, and racked up a multi-hit game for the fourth time in his last seven starts. The veteran outfielder is in danger of missing the 20-home run plateau for the first time since 2010, but he's still slashing a solid .285/.317/.429.

