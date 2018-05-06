Orioles' Adam Jones: Won't start Sunday

Jones (wrist) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jones was struck on the right wrist by a pitch in the 10th inning of Saturday's contest, but an X-ray afterward revealed no structural damage. Though that seemingly takes a long-term absence off the table for Jones, he'll likely have to demonstrate improvement over the next couple of days in order to avoid a trip to the disabled list. With the Orioles off the schedule Monday, the team will likely reevaluate the center fielder Tuesday ahead of its three-game series with the Royals.