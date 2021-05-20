Plutko allowed two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to Tampa Bay. He was charged with a blown save.

The right-hander entered the game in relief of starter John Means with one out in the seventh inning. Plutko allowed an inherited runner to score before allowing a game-tying, two-run home run to Randy Arozarena. The 29-year-old Plutko has hit a rough patch with seven runs allowed in his last 3.2 innings, including a four-spot against the Yankees as an opener on May 16. He's posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 14:10 K:BB across 22.2 innings overall with five holds, two blown saves and a win in 17 outings. He should be expected to work in lower-leverage roles until he can get back in a groove.