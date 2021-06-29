Plutko allowed a walk and no runs in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Monday's 9-7 win over Houston.

Regular closer Paul Fry was deployed in the eighth inning of a tied game, but Baltimore rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth. Fry was inefficient in the ninth, but Plutko was able to secure the last two outs while throwing just six pitches. The 29-year-old typically works in a multi-inning role -- Monday's save was his first of the year to go with five holds, two blown saves and a 1-2 record.